La Liga’s schedule is coming down to the wire, and the matches between Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona continue to hold the most weight on the final days.
The first match-up between Barcelona and Real Madrid came just before Halloween, Oct. 25, at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. Real Madrid completed a sweep in April, but still has no control over its title destiny because Atletico Madrid holds table sway.
The first Madrid Derby was Dec. 13 at the Bernabeu, won 2-0 by Real to spoil Atleti’s previously unbeaten league season. Real repaid Atleti’s visit in a 1-1 draw on March 17, meaning Real Madrid holds the tiebreakers on its rivals but also the most difficult run-in of the three title rivals (which is four if all three fall apart and Sevilla fails to lose again).
The dreadful calendar year of 2020 closed up shop with the Basque Derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, the two rivals also meeting when Real won the Copa del Rey.
La Liga 2020-21 standings
La Liga 2020-21 schedule
Matchday 1
Alaves 0-1 Real Betis
Eibar 0-0 Celta Vigo
Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna
Granada 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Valencia 4-2 Levante
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad
Villarreal 1-1 Huesca
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla — postponed due to European participation
Barcelona v Elche — postponed due to European participation
Real Madrid v Getafe — postponed due to European participation
Matchday 2
Villarreal 2-1 Eibar
Getafe 1-0 Osasuna
Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia
Huesca 0-2 Cadiz
Granada 2-1 Alaves
Real Betis 2-0 Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid
Levante v Atletico Madrid — postponed due to Champions League run
Sevilla v Elche — postponed due to Europa League run
Matchday 3 – Sept. 27
Alaves 0-0 Getafe
Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada
Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal
Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid
Eibar 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla
Osasuna 1-3 Levante
Valencia 1-1 Huesca
Real Valladolid 1-1 Celtia VIgo
Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad
Matchday 4
Real Sociedad 0-1 Valencia
Getafe 3-0 Real Betis
Huesca 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Villarreal 3-1 Alaves
Eibar 0-1 Elche
Real Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Cadiz
Sevilla 1-0 Levante
Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona
Granada v Osasuna — postponed as Granada faces Malmo in Europa League
Matchday 5
Real Valladolid 1-2 Eibar
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Elche 0-0 Huesca
Real Sociedad 3-0 Getafe
Valencia 0-2 Real Betis
Osasuna 2-0 Celtia Vigo
Alaves 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid
Cadiz 1-1 Granada
Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla
Matchday 6
Granada 1-0 Sevilla
Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz
Getafe 1-0 Barcelona
Eibar 0-0 Osasuna
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Levante
Villarreal 2-1 Valencia
Huesca 2-2 Real Valladolid
Alaves 0-2 Elche
Real Betis 0-3 Real Sociedad
Matchday 7 – Oct. 25
Elche 2-1 Valencia
Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid
Sevilla 0-1 Eibar
Osasuna 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Betis
Real Valladolid 0-2 Alaves
Cadiz 0-0 Villarreal
Getafe 0-1 Granada
Real Sociedad 4-1 Huesca
Levante 1-1 Celta Vigo
Matchday 8 – Nov. 1
Alaves 1-1 Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Sevilla
Real Betis 3-1 Elche
Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Sociedad
Eibar 0-2 Cadiz
Granada 1-1 Levante
Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca
Valencia 2-2 Getafe
Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid
Matchday 9 – Nov. 8
Atletico Madrid 4-0 Cadiz
Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis
Getafe 1-3 Villarreal
Huesca 1-1 Eibar
Levante 1-1 Alaves
Real Sociedad 2-0 Granada
Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna
Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid
Real Valladolid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 1-1 Celta Vigo
Matchday 10 – Nov. 22
Alaves 2-2 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 4-0 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona
Eibar 0-0 Getafe
Cadiz 0-1 Real Sociedad
Granada 1-3 Real Valladolid
Levante 1-1 Elche
Osasuna 1-1 Huesca
Sevilla 4-2 Celta Vigo
Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid
Matchday 11 – Nov. 29
Real Sociedad 1-1 Villarreal
Real Valladolid 1-1 Levante
Elche 1-1 Cadiz
Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Huesca 0-1 Sevilla
Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna
Real Betis 0-2 Eibar
Celta Vigo 3-1 Granada
Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves
Matchday 12 – Dec. 6
Alaves 0-0 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid
Eibar 0-0 Valencia
Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona
Granada 3-3 Huesca
Levante 3-0 Getafe
Osasuna 0-2 Real Betis
Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid
Villarreal 0-0 Elche
Matchday 13 – Dec. 13
Real Valladolid 3-2 Osasuna
Valencia 2-2 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 0-1 Sevilla
Huesca 1-0 Alaves
Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad 1-1 Eibar
Real Betis 1-1 Villarreal
Elche 0-1 Granada
Barcelona 1-0 Levante
Celta Vigo 4-0 Cadiz
Matchday 19 – Dec. 15 (Pulled forward from Jan. 20)
Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 14 – Dec. 20
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Huesca
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche
Barcelona 2-2 Valencia
Levante 2-1 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-3 Villarreal
Sevilla 1-1 Real Valladolid
Celta Vigo 2-0 Alaves
Cadiz 0-2 Getafe
Granada 2-0 Real Betis
Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid
Matchday 15 – Dec. 23
Huesca 1-1 Levante
Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Valencia 0-1 Sevilla
Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona
Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 2-2 Osasuna
Getafe 1-1 Celta Vigo
Real Madrid 2-0 Granada
Alaves 2-1 Eibar
Real Betis 1-0 Cadiz
Matchday 16 – Dec. 30
Sevilla 2-0 Villarreal
Barcelona 1-1 Eibar
Levante 4-3 Real Betis
Cadiz 0-0 Real Valladolid
Granada 2-1 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe
Celta Vigo 2-1 Huesca
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-1 Alaves
Matchday 17 – Jan. 3
Villarreal 2-1 Levante
Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla
Getafe 0-1 Real Valladolid
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Elche
Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Eibar 2-0 Granada
Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna
Huesca 0-1 Barcelona
Valencia 1-1 Cadiz
Matchday 2 – rescheduled
Matchday 18 – Jan. 10
Celta Vigo 0-4 Villarreal
Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad
Granada 0-4 Barcelona
Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid
Levante 2-1 Eibar
Cadiz 3-1 Alaves
Elche 1-3 Getafe
Real Valladolid 0-1 Valencia
Huesca 0-2 Real Betis
Matchday 1 – rescheduled
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Matchday 4 – rescheduled
Granada 2-0 Osasuna
Matchday 19 – Jan. 20
Real Valladolid 2-2 Elche
Cadiz 2-2 Levante
Alaves 1-2 Sevilla
Getafe 1-0 Huesca
Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo
Villarreal 2-2 Granada
Valencia 1-1 Osasuna
Eibar 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Matchday 20 – Jan. 24
Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 5-1 Getafe
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Valencia
Celta Vigo 1-1 Eibar
Huesca 0-0 Villarreal
Levante 2-2 Real Valladolid
Osasuna 3-1 Granada
Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis
Sevilla 3-0 Cadiz
Elche 0-2 Barcelona
Matchday 21 – Jan. 31
Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis 1-0 Osasuna
Eibar 0-2 Sevilla
Getafe 0-0 Alaves
Cadiz 2-4 Atletico Madrid
Granada 0-0 Celta Vigo
Real Madrid 1-2 Levante
Valencia 1-0 Elche
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociead
Matchday 22 – Feb. 7
Alaves 1-0 Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo
Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona
Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid
Levante 2-2 Granada
Osasuna 2-1 Eibar
Real Sociedad 4-1 Cadiz
Sevilla 3-0 Getafe
Elche 2-2 Villarreal
Matchday 1 — Feb. 9
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Matchday 23 – Feb. 14
Barcelona 5-1 Alaves
Celta Vigo 3-1 Elche
Eibar 1-1 Real Valladolid
Getafe 0-1 Real Sociead
Cadiz 0-4 Athletic Bilbao
Granada 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Levante 0-1 Osasuna
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
Sevilla 1-0 Huesca
Villarreal 1-2 Real Betis
Matchday 2 — Feb. 17
Levante 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Matchday 24 – Feb. 21
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Villarreal
Atletico Madrid 0-2 Levante
Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz
Real Betis 1-0 Getafe
Huesca 3-2 Granada
Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla
Real Sociedad 4-0 Alaves
Valencia 2-0 Celta Vigo
Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid
Elche 1-0 Eibar
Matchday 1 — Feb. 24
Barcelona 3-0 Elche
Matchday 25 – Feb. 28
Alaves 0-1 Osasuna
Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Valladolid
Eibar 1-1 Huesca
Getafe 3-0 Valencia
Cadiz 0-1 Real Betis
Granada 2-1 Elche
Levante 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona
Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Matchday 26 – March 7
Valencia 2-1 Villarreal
Real Valladolid 2-1 Getafe
Elche 2-1 Sevilla
Cadiz 1-0 Eibar
Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona
Huesca 3-4 Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid
Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Granada
Real Betis 3-2 Alaves
Matchday 18
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 27 – March 14
Alaves 1-1 Cadiz
Barcelona 4-1 Huesca
Celta Vigo 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Eibar 1-3 Villarreal
Getafe 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Granada 1-0 Real Sociead
Levante 1-0 Valencia
Osasuna 0-0 Real Valladolid
Real Madrid 2-1 Elche
Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis
Matchday 2 — March 17
Sevilla 2-0 Elche
Matchday 28 – March 21
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Eibar
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Alaves
Real Betis 2-0 Levante
Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid
Getafe 1-1 Elche
Huesca 0-0 Osasuna
Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona
Valencia 2-1 Granada
Real Valladolid 1-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 2-1 Cadiz
Matchday 29 – April 4
Alaves 1-3 Celta Vigo
Cadiz 2-1 Valencia
Granada 0-3 Villarreal
Levante 0-2 Huesca
Osasuna 0-0 Getafe
Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar
Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Elche 1-1 Real Betis
Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — 3pm ET Wednesday
Matchday 30 – April 11
Huesca 3-1 Elche
Getafe 0-1 Cadiz
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Alaves
Eibar 0-1 Levante
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona
Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna
Valencia 2-2 Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid 1-2 Granada
Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo 3-4 Sevilla
Matchday 33 – April 28
Alaves 1-0 Huesca
Atletico Madrid 5-0 Eibar
Real Betis 2-2 Valencia
Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid
Cadiz 0-0 Celta Vigo
Levante 1-5 Villarreal
Osasuna 2-0 Elche
Real Sociedad 1-2 Sevilla
Matchday 31 – April 21
Alaves 2-1 Villarreal
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Huesca
Barcelona 5-2 Getafe
Real Betis 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid
Granada 4-1 Eibar
Levante 0-1 Sevilla
Osasuna 3-1 Valencia
Real Sociedad 2-1 Celta Vigo
Elche 1-1 Real Valladolid
Matchday 32 – April 25
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo 2-1 Osasuna
Eibar 0-1 Real Sociedad
Huesca 0-2 Getafe
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis
Sevilla 2-1 Granada
Valencia 1-1 Alaves
Real Valladolid 1-1 Cadiz
Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona
Elche 1-0 Levante
Matchday 33 – April 28
Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Valladolid
Matchday 33 – April 27
Barcelona 1-2 Granada
Matchday 34 – May 2
Celta Vigo 2-0 Levante
Eibar 3-0 Alaves
Elche 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Huesca 1-0 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Betis
Villarreal 1-0 Getafe
Granada 0-1 Cadiz
Valencia 2-3 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 35 – May 9
Real Sociedad 2-0 Elche
Alaves 2-2 Levante
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Cadiz 2-1 Huesca
Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Osasuna
Getafe 0-1 Eibar
Valencia 3-0 Real Valladolid
Villarreal 2-4 Celta Vigo
Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla
Real Betis 2-1 Granada
Matchday 36 – May 12
Elche 0-2 Alaves
Osasuna 3-2 Cadiz
Levante 3-3 Barcelona
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo 1-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-0 Valencia
Huesca 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Granada v Real Madrid
Eibar v Real Betis
Real Valladolid v Villarreal
Matchday 37 – May 16
Alaves v Granada
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
Barcelona v Celta Vigo
Real Betis v Huesca
Getafe v Levante
Cadiz v Elche
Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid
Valencia v Eibar
Villarreal v Sevilla
Matchday 38 – May 23
Celta Vigo v Real Betis
Eibar v Barcelona
Granada v Getafe
Huesca v Valencia
Levante v Cadiz
Osasuna v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Villarreal
Sevilla v Alaves
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid
Elche v Athletic Bilbao