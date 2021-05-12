Newcastle – Manchester City: The Premier League champions are expected to receive the traditional guard of honor when they emerge at St. James’ Park on Friday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Manchester City were confirmed as 2020-21 Premier League champions on Tuesday, thanks to Manchester United’s loss to Leicester City, making Pep Guardiola a three-time winner in his five seasons at the club (all three titles have been won in the last four seasons). Having already lifted the League Cup prior to claiming the Premier League title, Manchester City now have three games which will effectively serve as a tune-up period ahead of the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League final on May 29, when they’ll face fellow PL Chelsea in Istanbul.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies also achieved their season’s main objective this week after Fulham were beaten by Burnley and relegated from the Premier League on Monday. Steve Bruce’s side has put together a strong finish to the season, going 3W-5D-2L over their last 10 games, including a 4-2 thrashing of 3rd-place Leicester City last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Manchester City this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (fitness), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee), Elliott Anderson (groin)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (undisclosed)

Prediction

Expect a slow start from Manchester City as the proverbial title hangover lingers throughout the first half, followed by a proper champion’s response and three more points. Newcastle 0-2 Man City.

