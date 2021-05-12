Pulisic: Chelsea can still seal top four; Arsenal loss ‘our last little slip-up’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is trying to shake off Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal as a bump in the road ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup Final.

The Blues had more than two-thirds possession and took 19 of the match’s 24 shots, but failed to find a goal after Jorginho’s error helped Emile Smith-Rowe score a first-half goal.

“We’re frustrated of course, it’s a bit of an unlucky goal,” Pulisic said. “They defended a lot this game. We did what we could and in the end it just wasn’t our day.”

The American wasn’t at his very best but had a goal taken off the board for offside and was Chelsea’s best playmaker late in the loss.

He shook off two injuries and barely but a pass wrong, but Chelsea failed to build on a weekend defeat of Man City. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel took the blame and said too many changes to the XI put his players off.

Pulisic put it simply when asked about their failure to find offense.

“It’s something where we know how to score goals,” Pulisic said. “We have good attacking players and today was a bit of an unlucky day. I wouldn’t say that we’ve had this problem a lot.”

The 22-year-old USMNT star said there’s no reason to freak out as the Blues try to hold off several teams for a top-four place after failing to retake third place from Leicester City.

“We’re a confident team,” said the American. “We had some good results. Unfortunately today didn’t go our way but hopefully this is our last little slip-up. We have a lot to play for.”

Reports from the gantry, however, will give Chelsea and USMNT fans some pause after Pulisic gutted through 90 minutes while picking up that pair of knocks.

My final observation before leaving Stamford Bridge was that Pulisic was walking down the touchline with a bit of a limp #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) May 12, 2021

