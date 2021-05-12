Pulisic Watch: USMNT star has goal pulled back in Chelsea loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic picked up two in-match injuries and shook them off, but Chelsea’s American star will be more concerned with his offside goal not standing in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old USMNT winger was his usual busy self, pressing hard and working to find runs behind the Arsenal backline.

He wasn’t massively successful with his mazy dribbles but had his moments, making two key passes amongst his tidy day moving the ball (94 percent).

He drew two fouls and missed the net with a header while also seeing a rare headed goal pulled back by VAR.

The good news aside from his 90 minutes is that he was strong and dangerous late, no signs of wear-and-tear despite the knicks.

Pulisic Watch: Chelsea – Arsenal

6th minute: It’s Chilwell to Pulisic, who finds Mason Mount but the midfielder’s shot is pretty easily saved by Bernd Leno.

20th minute: The American has picked up a limp, nothing major for a lot of players but antenna are raised when it’s a player with his recent injury history.

23rd minute: Exhale! Pulisic sprints behind the Arsenal line and cuts a great ball back into mix where Mount volleys but is blocked by a Gunners center back.

26th minute: Pulisic skies to win a header at the edge of the 18 but Arsenal plays it out before Chilwell can set up a cross.

32nd minute: The USMNT star is at the back post off a corner kick as Kurt Zouma can’t put his header on target, the looping ball not quite in Pulisic’s ideal radius. Pulisic’s leaning back header loops over the goal.

61st minute: Just when you said Pulisic was on the periphery he finds his way into the six to head home Zouma’s header of a corner kick, but the American was well offside.

70th minute: Oh no, he’s on the deck again. But the replay shows Gabriel Magalhaes’ knee going Into the American’s thigh and it’s likely just a bruise or “knock.”

87th minute: Olivier Giroud hits a beautiful long through ball that cues up a huge cross from the left. Pulisic is on his horse to get to the back post but it’s just a bit too high for his sliding effort to beat Leno.

89th minute: Pulisic’s spotted on the right and flashes a cross in that Arsenal clears but it’s right back to the American for a second cross. This one’s out for a late corner.

Stoppage time: More work from the right, but Chelsea cannot do much with his crossing and this Is going to go into the Arsenal win column. He wins another corner at the death, and James’ effort is… handled by the Gunners.

FT: 90 minutes, three shots, one on target, 1-of-6 dribbles, 34-of-36 passes, 1-of-6 on crosses, two fouls drawn.

