The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final is “increasingly likely” to be moved from Istanbul to Porto after Turkey was added to the red list for travel from the United Kingdom, according to a report from the Athletic.

With Manchester City and Chelsea set to face off in the continental showpiece on Saturday, May 29, the ability to travel to the host site is rather important for the two competing clubs. Thus, UEFA are reportedly “finalizing details” to move the event to the Estadio do Dragao in the coastal city in the northwest of Portugal.

Turkey is currently in a national lockdown following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. As a result of the red-list status, anyone returning to the UK from Turkey — or any other red-listed land — will be required to quarantine in government-approved hotels for 10 days. Not only would the players and staff be subject to the quarantine period, but traveling fans as well.

Wembley Stadium was previously thought to be the preferred destination should the Champions League final be relocated, but UEFA, the UK government and the English FA failed to reach an agreement this week.

The breakdown in talks occurred when the UK government was unwilling to waive travel protocols for certain individuals attending the Champions League final.

For example, UEFA had wanted quarantine exemptions for various attendees — such as sponsors, VIP and its staff —and also for the capacity of spectators to be raised. It is believed the UK government was unable to provide these concessions.

