Chelsea have released their new home kit for the 2021-22 season, as the west London club have gone with something very different.

What do you think, Blues fans?

With checkered and zig zag patterns mixed across the jersey, which is of course royal blue, the Chelsea design team has been bold with this kit. It looks pretty nice and definitely stands out from the crowd.

Chelsea’s men team will wear their new kit in the FA Cup final against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday, while the women’s team will wear it for the first time in their UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona on Sunday.

Chelsea have released a few details on their new kit, explaining the funky design of their new home shirt.

“Inspired by the ’60s Op-Art movement made famous in London, the yellow trim, coupled with a more vibrant blue, injects a youthful feel that we can’t get enough of.”

Some will prefer a classic all-blue design, but teams have to mix it up from time to time and this effort from Chelsea definitely falls into that category.

Paying homage to style of London is definitely very cool, and with Manchester United’s zebra-style third kit and Liverpool’s aquamarine third kit this season, Premier League clubs are getting very creative.

But this is probably the most creative one of the big boys has been in designing their home kit and changing it up a little.

Take a look at the photos and video below.

Our new @nikefootball Home Kit… 🤤🔥 Inspired by the '60s Op-Art movement made famous in London 🎨 The yellow trim, coupled with a more vibrant blue, injects a youthful feel that we can't get enough of. 👊 pic.twitter.com/znNIRc5NtP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

It's that time of the season. 🔊👕 Introducing our new 2021/22 @NikeFootball home kit. Inspired by the 60s, but as fresh as they come 🔥 ft. @TheZombiesMusic#ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/aPpMtgcdJF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

