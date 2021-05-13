Klopp plays down Mane’s postgame snub as Liverpool gets ‘deserved’ win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp loved his team’s performance after a slow start in Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat of Manchester United on Thursday at Old Trafford.

And if the Reds do manage to surge into the top four by winning out and getting help from Leicester City and Chelsea, his injury-hit club will have earned it in the crucible of a challenging run of action.

But it would’ve all meant nothing without a win over rivals United.

“Great end, great fight, as it should be,” Klopp said. “Good timing, I would say we needed it. We deserved it.”

“We have a very intense period, so in three days West Brom, which is tough, Burnley with supporters, and then finally with supporters [at Anfield]. Very intense.”

There was, however, an eyebrow-raising subplot after the game when Sadio Mane spurned Klopp’s high-five, earning a shouted comment from the German.

Klopp said Mane’s response was down to a congested schedule not allowing the manager to give his forward an explanation for his absence from the Starting XI.

“Yesterday I made a late decision,” Klopp said. “I’m used to explaining things but there was no time. It’s all fine.”

Is it? Probably, but it really does seem like Liverpool’s front three vibe is off this season. If you’re snubbing the boss after your team doubled up its hated rivals, it’s certainly more than nothing.

