One of the Premier League’s greatest rivalries renews Thursday at Old Trafford as weary Manchester United hosts Liverpool in a match originally postponed by fan protests (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

There’s still something left for Man United and Liverpool despite the former’s Tuesday loss confirming the Premier League title for Manchester City and hurting the former’s chances at a top-four finish.

United’s going to finish second in the league unless it fails to win any of its last three matches (or draws two or fewer), but staying fit and firing ahead of the Europa League Final is very important.

Liverpool looks likely to get European football one way or the other, but still has hope of the Champions League. Beating United would push them ahead of West Ham and keep pressure on Chelsea and, yes, even Leicester.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Liverpool.

Team news

Manchester United won’t have Harry Maguire for some time, while Daniel James, Anthony Martial, and Phil Jones remain out. Eric Bailly comes in for Maguire, while Edinson Cavani starts with Mason Greenwood on the bench.

🚨 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨 Here's your United XI to take on Liverpool 👊 🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2021

Liverpool’s injury list is still quite long, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher, and Joel Matip in the middle of long-term absences. Ozan Kabak is newly out and so too is James Milner. Sadio Mane is on the bench for the start of this clash.

⚽️ #MUNLIV 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⚽️ Our line-up to take on @ManUtd 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United are the slight favorites at +180, while Liverpool is barely off that pace at +135. The draw is +255.

Prediction

So much of this goes against United, whether Maguire’s injury, schedule fatigue, or the desperation of Liverpool. The Reds have been better than they probably should be given their injury struggles and it feels silly to bet against them — even at Old Trafford — as the intensity heats up. Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Thursday, 3:15pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

