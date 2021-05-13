WATCH: Liverpool comes back v Man United after event-filled first half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were several flashpoints in a testy and entertaining first half between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The second-place Red Devils opened up an early lead through Bruno Fernandes’ outstanding shot that Nat Phillips turned into his own goal. It was credited as a Fernandes goal as the clever shot (above) looked prepared to defy Alisson Becker regardless.

Phillips helped make it 1-1 moments after he won a penalty but saw it taken away by VAR, the Liverpool center back winning a loose ball and dragging it from left to right before cutting a shot toward goal.

Diogo Jota’s classy flick was too much for Dean Henderson to corral and it was all tied up.

Firmino beat the Red Devils backline to nod Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick home in stoppage time to put the top-four chasing Reds up by one (and you’d have to call it a deserved lead).

The pulled-back penalty came after Eric Bailly’s follow-through on a clearance at the edge of the box sent Phillips airborne.

What a flick from Jota! Liverpool get the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/yps5gJMkxQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2021

FIRMINO GIVES LIVERPOOL THE LEAD. THIS GAME. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kOvFds6Xef — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2021

