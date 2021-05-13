West Brom – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is a heavy favorite to not slip up in its bid to claim a top-four spot when it meets relegated West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns (start time 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Sam Allardyce has tasted Premier League relegation for the first time and his best players like Matheus Pereira and Okay Yokuslu will know they can audition for the next stage of their careers (or, of course, go down to the Championship).

Liverpool is flying high after beating Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford and will know that a win will move them a point back of Chelsea and three behind Leicester City, two sides staging the FA Cup Final this weekend before a league rematch will see at least one drop points on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Three points for the visitors will go a long way toward a top-four spot with Liverpool still to meet Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Liverpool this Friday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news: West Brom – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

West Brom is without two players in Branislav Ivanovic (thigh) and Robert Snodgrass (lower back).

Liverpool’s injury list is still quite long, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher, and Joel Matip in the middle of long-term absences. Ozan Kabak is newly out and so too is James Milner.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom (+1000) | Liverpool (-400) | Draw (+500)

Prediction

Do you expect a renewed Jurgen Klopp outfit to forget their boots at home, or for the Reds to both forget a shocking draw at Anfield? Or perhaps you’re thinking a newly-unshackled West Brom will pour forth upon the former world champs. West Brom 1-4 Liverpool.

How to watch West Brom – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

