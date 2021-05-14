USMNT star Pulisic ‘obviously happy’ at Chelsea as Blues hunt 2 trophies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea as the Blues circle an FA Cup this weekend.

The 22-year-old with the visible chip on his shoulder has been a monster for the United States since he was a teenager, growing into a star with Borussia Dortmund before sealing a high-profile move to Chelsea.

His first two seasons with the Blues have seen two coaches, numerous injuries, and a heck of a lot of star turns en route to being handed the No. 10 jersey.

And with Thomas Tuchel taking a hyper-talented and -experienced Chelsea club to two finals — Saturday’s FA Cup tilt with Leicester City and the late May scrap with Manchester City for the European Cup — Puilisic is laughing off talk of an exit to other pastures.

“Yeah, I’m obviously happy here,” Pulisic said to ESPN this week. “It has been an incredible two years.

“People have always doubted and said: ‘Oh, he’s not playing, does he want to go here, does he want to go there?’ I’m always up for a challenge, I love competing, I love the position I’m in and I’m enjoying my time here.”

Chelsea can take a trophy and control of its top four destiny by handling Leicester City twice in three days and the Blues’ solid record versus Man City lately will have them feeling good about the UEFA Champions League Final.

Team and individual success both combine to put a career at ease, at least in terms of location: Pulisic is never going to be sated with his lot in life until he reaches his peak.

