USMNT teen Gio Reyna celebrates Borussia Dortmund’s German Cup win

Giovanni Reyna’s still got plenty of work to do to make himself an American legend, but he’s off to a great start.

And as of Thursday, the USMNT teen has something his legendary dad Claudio does not: a German Cup.

Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund beat Tyler Adams’ RB Leipzig 4-1 in the tournament final in Berlin, earning the four-times capped USMNT playmaker his first senior medal.

Claudio Reyna played for Bayer Leverkusen but did not get silverware in Germany, something fellow USMNT star Christian Pulisic did when he won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2016-17.

Adams did not play in the loss due to injury, while Reyna entered in stoppage time, but BVB’s American whiz kid played a big role in the tournament.

Reyna scored twice against Holstein Kiel in the semifinal after bagging a goal against Duisburg In the first round, also starting two other matches en route to the final.

Dortmund’s title is its fifth, three coming since it ended a 23-year wait between German Cups in 2011-12.

