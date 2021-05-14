Ferran Torres’ outstanding goal (below) is the highlight of a four-goal first half between champions Manchester City and Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Friday.
The much-changed champs, resting Kevin De Bruyne, went down 1-0 early but dominated possession to go ahead before halftime, but the Magpies won a penalty after VAR review deep in stoppage time and Joelinton delivered the goods.
Torres was the first man in the line of players positioned for a free kick when he put City up 2-1, adjusting his body and to flick his back leg at the set-piece service, sending the ball looping past Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle opened the scoring when Allan Saint-Maximin led a rush that cued up Joelinton for a shot Kyle Walker blocked out for a corner, and Krafth rose high to thump a header past Scott Carson (top of post)
Cancelo’s 39th-minute shot took a wicked turn off of Jacob Murphy’s leg to defy Martin Dubravka and tie the score.
Nathan Ake conceded a penalty to Joelinton that wasn’t given by referee Kevin Friend because Saint-Maximin looked to be offside in the buildup and the assistant referee’s flag was up, but review showed that “Saint-Max” had timed his run perfectly.
The second half should be a delight.