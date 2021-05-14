Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ferran Torres’ outstanding goal (below) is the highlight of a four-goal first half between champions Manchester City and Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Friday.

The much-changed champs, resting Kevin De Bruyne, went down 1-0 early but dominated possession to go ahead before halftime, but the Magpies won a penalty after VAR review deep in stoppage time and Joelinton delivered the goods.

Torres was the first man in the line of players positioned for a free kick when he put City up 2-1, adjusting his body and to flick his back leg at the set-piece service, sending the ball looping past Martin Dubravka.

NEWCASTLE – MANCHESTER CITY STREAM LIVE

Newcastle opened the scoring when Allan Saint-Maximin led a rush that cued up Joelinton for a shot Kyle Walker blocked out for a corner, and Krafth rose high to thump a header past Scott Carson (top of post)

Cancelo’s 39th-minute shot took a wicked turn off of Jacob Murphy’s leg to defy Martin Dubravka and tie the score.

Nathan Ake conceded a penalty to Joelinton that wasn’t given by referee Kevin Friend because Saint-Maximin looked to be offside in the buildup and the assistant referee’s flag was up, but review showed that “Saint-Max” had timed his run perfectly.

The second half should be a delight.

Follow @NicholasMendola