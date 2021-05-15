Another Chicharito goal leads Galaxy, but this USMNT man’s assist? Wow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look: Any recap of Saturday’s LA Galaxy 2-0 win over Austin FC is going to focus on Chicharito and that’s extremely understandable and righteous.

One of Major League Soccer’s two richest players is on fire after a dreadful first season back in North America, scoring his seventh of the season to double the Galaxy’s lead in a Texas-hosted win over their expansion foes.

But this ball, man.

Julian Araujo, 19, showed just why United States men’s national team fans are thrilled he’s been putting on their shirt from youth level to his late 2020 cap when Mexico certainly has interest in his services.

The right-sided wide and swung a gorgeous cross into the mix and Hernandez timed his run perfectly to push the ball past Brad Stuver.

Stuver had stopped Hernandez’s first-half penalty but Sebastian Lletget had the Galaxy up 1-0 at the break anyway.

The Galaxy have four wins and one loss to start life under Greg Vanney, while Austin dips to 2W-3L on the season.

You knew he was gonna get on the scoreboard.@CH14_ scores his 7th (!) of 2021 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/FilTYvQm1K — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 15, 2021

