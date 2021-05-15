Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stan Kroenke and his family have turned down an offer to buy Arsenal from Spotify co-owner Daniel Ek, according to the Swedish billionaire.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Saturday, the Swedish businessman revealed that the Kroenke family had rejected his bid as they said ‘they don’t need the money’ but he vowed to stay in the hunt to buy the north London club.

Reports had surfaced that Ek hadn’t lodged an official bid to buy Arsenal from the Kroenke family, but the co-founder and CEO of Spotify has put the record straight.

Here is what Ek had to say about his reported $3.2 billion bid for Arsenal:

“Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club,” Ek said. “I think it’s important to correct the record – this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the suporters.

“They [Kroenke] replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”

What does this mean for Arsenal?

It means that the Kroenke family will be around for a while longer.

Over the last month Ek has been very serious about his push to try and buy Arsenal, the club he supports, and has enlisted the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp to help him with the takeover.

Of course, there is still the option that the Kroenke’s will change their mind. But given the fact they have now been involved at Arsenal since 2008 and the largest shareholders since 2011, there is no sign they want to sell anytime soon.

With huge protests against their ownership for many years, and more intense ones recently after the failed European Super League fiasco, Arsenal fans are sure to be upset about this latest update.

Given that Arsenal are sitting in midtable in the Premier League and looking at a first season in over 25 years without European action, all is not well in the red half of north London.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports