Brighton – West Ham live! Stream link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham hopes to arrest its slide out of top-four contention with a defeat of unlucky Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday(Watch live at 3pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons have lost three-of-four matches and could slip as low as ninth if they fail to take down the 17th-place Seagulls.

Brighton is safe now and would love to build some momentum to appeal to players in the transfer market as Graham Potter’s system has produced good football but an unholy spot on the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – West Ham this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspended), Neal Maupay (suspended), Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Joel Veltman (calf)

West Ham United

OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Manuel Lanzini (thigh)

Declan Rice is back! 💪 Here's how we line-up tonight…#BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/RL22JrwQIo — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+175) | West Ham (+145) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Call us crazy but Brighton’s due for a big result, by hook or crook. Leandro Trossard spins some magic and Ben White continues to grow his defensive reputation in an impressive win for the Seagulls. Brighton 3-1 West Ham.

How to watch Brighton – West Ham and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

