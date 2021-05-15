Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After sentencing Fulham to relegation on Monday, Burnley can play out the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season without a care in the world, beginning with a visit from Leeds at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Burnley hammered the final nail into Fulham’s coffin, officially confirming their place — along with those of fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United — in next season’s Premier League. Only the three relegated clubs — Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion — have scored fewer goals than Sean Dyche’s side this season.

Leeds, on the other hand, have been safe for months as their attention turned toward achieving a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League since 2004. With three games left to play, Marcelo Bielsa’s boys sit 10th in the table, two points ahead of Aston Villa, who have a game in hand. As such, Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor carries a bit of added weight and pressure for Leeds.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: OUT: Nick Pope (shoulder/knee), Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf)

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon. ⬇️ One change from the win at Fulham, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces the injured Nick Pope in goal. 🧤#BURLEE | #UTC | @eToro pic.twitter.com/COkE46kFlz — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2021

Leeds: OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin), Helder Costa (back)

📋 Two changes in the #LUFC Starting XI that defeated Tottenham, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha return — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+185) | Leeds (+135) | Draw (+245)

Prediction

There’s little doubt about which is the better side, but as does every game involving the Clarets, the result will come down to whether or not Leeds can wreak havoc in the midfield and convert one or two chances. Two will be more than enough. Burnley 0-2 Leeds.

How to watch Burnley – Leeds and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

