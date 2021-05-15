Everton – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Everton’s European hopes require no further slip-ups, and a loss to visiting and relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Sunday would be a massive mistake (start time 2pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
The Toffees are level on points with seventh-place Tottenham and two back of West Ham but now have to beat Blades and Wolves to have a chance at a Championship Sunday match at Man City meaning anything.
Blades technically could still climb out of 20th by winning out, though the Championship awaits regardless of their ability to move just a spot up the table.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Sheffield United this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Team news: Everton – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)
Everton
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Yerry Mina (groin). OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee).
Sheffield United
QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (knock). OUT: Oliver McBurnie (foot), Jack O’Connell (knee), Ethan Ampadu (pelvic), Oliver Burke (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh).
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Everton (-264) | Sheffield United (+700) | Draw (+360)
Prediction
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are due a breakout game, though Blades have kept fighting even after their second-tier fate was sealed a few weeks ago. Richarlison gets on the board at least once in a cozy win at Goodison. Everton 3-0 Sheffield United
How to watch Everton – Sheffield United stream and start time
Kickoff: 2pm ET Sunday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium