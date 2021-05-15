Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City have won the FA Cup for the first time in their history, as the Foxes upset Chelsea to win 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

With over 20,000 fans inside England’s national stadium as part of a COVID-19 test event, there were incredible scenes during the game and after the final whistle as the Leicester players, Brendan Rodgers and their ownership group fought back tears.

Leicester’s fans were in tears as Youri Tielemans scored the winner in the second half with an amazing goal from distance, and the Foxes held on despite a late scare with Ben Chilwell’s equalizer ruled out by VAR.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Leicester captain and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who made two superb saves late on, couldn’t believe they pulled it off.

“I am so happy, I can’t begin to describe it,” Schmeichel said. “It is indescribable. It is what dreams are made of. I have dreamt of this since I was a child. We have talked about wanting to win trophies. The grit and determination, I am so proud of everybody. Everybody has contributed to get to the final. Everybody has played, everyone has been sensational, the team behind the team, everybody. That is why when you work together and do things properly and you have an internal belief, that is what you can achieve.”

Belgian midfielder Tielemans, who has been sensational all season long, was in tears as he hugged owner Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha in the post-game celebrations.

Leicester’s former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was tragically killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in 2018 and Tielemans reflected on the emotional scenes after the FA Cup win.

“That is amazing for us it is emotional for him and his family. They built this club and to win the FA Cup for them is amazing. We give everything for them and those that built this club and their legacy,” Tielemans told the BBC.

Brendan Rodgers was equally emotional, as he won his first trophy in English soccer and saluted the collective effort from the Foxes, who are also on the verge of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

“To be able to give that to the supporters and Khun Top and his family, it is such a special day. It is a real collective effort at Leicester City. It is an amazing day for the City and I am so proud of everyone,” Rodgers told the BBC.

And Rodgers didn’t think the result was a fluke either.

“Overall I thought we were the better team,” Rodgers explained. “Super aggressive and always a threat with the ball. Chelsea are a top team and that is why they are in the Champions League final, but we deserved to win. It is very special, today being the seventh [cup] final for me and seventh win, it was truly special. It is the FA Cup and as a British coach it means so much to us, but I am happier for everyone else.”

Emotion. Delight. Delirium.

Leicester City winning the FA Cup is a true feel-good story from start to finish and although it doesn’t match their sensational Premier League title win from 2015-16, it comes close.

