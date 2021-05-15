Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in FA Cup final?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic started on the bench in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as Chelsea lost to Leicester City 1-0.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pulisic, 22, has been rotated in and out of the starting lineup by Thomas Tuchel with an intense Premier League top four battle, run to the UEFA Champions League final and this FA Cup run all wedged together.

The American winger came off the bench in the second half just after Chelsea fell behind and had an impact as he surged forward off the right flank and centrally, but he couldn’t help Chelsea grab an equalizer.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed in the FA Cup final with minute-by-minute analysis, as the USMNT star has now lost back-to-back FA Cup finals in his first two seasons for Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic watch: Minute-by-minute analysis

68th minute: With Chelsea down 1-0, Pulisic came off the bench.

69th minute: Turned and surged forward as he started a sustained period of attack.

70th minute: Popped up on the right flank but couldn’t get away from his marker. He operated just inside the right flank. Combined well with Azpilicueta to set up a chance, but Mount couldn’t stay on his feet.

72nd minute: Won a corner after running down the right. Tried to get Chelsea going in attack.

78th minute: His pass and turn led to a cross which saw Chilwell’s header saved and pushed onto the post.

80th minute: Fouled by Maddison to win Chelsea a free kick.

84th minute: Played centrally and lost the ball as he looked for a foul.

86th minute: Linked up well with Hudson-Odoi down the right as Chelsea threw everything forward late on and Kasper Schmeichel denied Mason Mount with an amazing save.

90th minute: Ran towards goal and skipped past a tackle, moments after Chelsea had an equalizing goal from Ben Chilwell chalked off for offside.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports