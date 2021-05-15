Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees a positive update on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, as the England star is pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho, 21, has been consistently linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few seasons, as the young winger has flourished at Borussia Dortmund.

After coming through the ranks at Watford and then Manchester City, Sancho made the brave decision to head to the Bundesliga as a teenager and it has totally paid off.

Here’s a look at the latest update, as the England international is said to be pushing hard for a return to his homeland.

What is the latest Sancho update?

According to a report from Eurosport, the agents close to Sancho are ‘more confident than ever’ that he will sign for Manchester United this summer.

Sancho looked likely to join United last summer but Dortmund wanted $150 million for him and the Red Devils just weren’t willing to pay that transfer fee.

One year on, it is reported that Dortmund have dropped their price to close to $120 million for Sancho.

After a slow start to the season, the English winger has been very good over the last few months and scored twice in the final as Dortmund won the German Cup this week. Sancho has scored 10 goals and added five assists in his last 14 games for Dortmund.

Sancho’s form has also pushed Dortmund back into the Bundesliga top four and along with Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, clubs are lining up to sign the talented youngsters this summer.

Do United need to sign another winger?

One small issue (read, large issue) with this deal is that United really need to strengthen in other areas before adding another winger. Right?

With Harry Maguire out injured this week, you can already see the drop off when United’s star center back is out, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritize bringing in a new center back this summer.

With Amad Diallo a rising star, plus Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial (a natural winger) in their squad, surely Solskjaer will look at signing a center back or central striker (ahem, United) first?

Sancho is a generational talent, there’s no denying that, but when you have Greenwood and Rashford out wide, do you need Sancho? He is a slightly different type of player and is less direct and possesses more trickery than the aforementioned duo, but this still feels like a luxury signing.

An intriguing summer awaits, once again, for Jadon Sancho.

