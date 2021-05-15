Zlatan injury update: Knee will cost Ibrahimovic season, EURO

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for the remainder of AC Milan’s quest for Champions League qualification and EURO 2022, the Swedish FA confirmed Saturday.
The 39-year-old ended a four-year international absence this season, assisting in a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in March.
Sweden’s attack still has Robin Quaison and Alexander Isak amongst its forward corps as well as veteran Marcus Berg, but this will ask more of the midfield including 21-year-old Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus and RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg.
Zlatan had 17 goals and three assists in just under 2,000 minutes for AC Milan this year, missing three-or-more matches on three different occasions.
Milan has a two-point advantage on fifth in the race for UCL qualification.
Idag har Zlatan meddelat Janne Andersson att hans skada stoppar honom från att medverka i EM i sommar.
Krya på dig Zlatan, vi hoppas att få se dig på fotbollsplanen snart igen! 🇸🇪🦁
— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 15, 2021