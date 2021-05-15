Zlatan injury update: Knee will cost Ibrahimovic season, EURO

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for the remainder of AC Milan’s quest for Champions League qualification and EURO 2022, the Swedish FA confirmed Saturday.

The 39-year-old ended a four-year international absence this season, assisting in a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in March.

[ MORE: Lewandowski matches 49-year-old record ]

Sweden’s attack still has Robin Quaison and Alexander Isak amongst its forward corps as well as veteran Marcus Berg, but this will ask more of the midfield including 21-year-old Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus and RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg.

Zlatan had 17 goals and three assists in just under 2,000 minutes for AC Milan this year, missing three-or-more matches on three different occasions.

Milan has a two-point advantage on fifth in the race for UCL qualification.

More Man City news

Newcastle - Man City
Three things we learned from Newcastle – Man City
Ferran Torres
WATCH: Sensational Torres goal highlights four-goal Newcastle-Man City half
Newcastle - Manchester City
Newcastle – Manchester City live! Stream link, lineups, odds, prediction

Follow @NicholasMendola