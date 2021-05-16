Alisson scored a stoppage time winner for Liverpool, as the goalkeeper buried a brilliant header to seal a massive win for the Reds.

That’s right: Alisson, a goalkeeper, became the first Liverpool goalkeeper in history to score a goal for the club.

The Brazilian star becomes just the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to score, and this 95th minute winner was a hugely important one as they keep their top four hopes alive.

Alisson came up for the corner with Liverpool drawing 1-1 at West Brom and only a win would do to truly keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive.

He then did the unthinkable.

How did Alisson react to winning goal?

Liverpool got a late corner and Alisson came up for it.

He was unmarked and had a lot to do as the ball came in, but he buried the flicked header like a seasoned striker into the far corner to send the Liverpool players wild.

After a tough season on and off the pitch for the superstar goalkeeper, as his father died during a tragic drowning accident in Brazil, it was a moment to savor as he was in tears with Jurgen Klopp at the final whistle.

“I am too emotional these last months that everything that happened with me with my family but football is my life,” Alisson said. “I played since I remembered as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it. I am sure he sees it with God on his side and he is celebrating. That is for my family and for the boys.

“You can’t explain a lot of things in life and for me the only reason is God. He put his hand on my head today and I am really blessed. I want to thank everyone around the Premier League. I received letters from managers, players and teams, thank you to everybody, the supporters and the team, if it wasn’t for you I would never have been able to get through this.”

Take a look at the video above to see Alisson in full flow, as the Liverpool staff and players could not believe what they had just seen.

