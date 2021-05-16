Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa has slipped out of European position and is now hoping to put its top-half footing right when it visits Crystal Palace early Sunday (start time 7am ET on NBCSN and Online via NBCSports.com).

Villa’s claimed just one of six available points in dropping to 11th on the table, seven points behind seventh-place Tottenham.

Palace’s 41 points are good for 13th place, and the Eagles have seen Wilfried Zaha back on the score sheet while Villa could welcome Jack Grealish back to the starting lineup after a long absence.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Aston Villa this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace

OUT: James McArthur (calf), Connor Wickham (other), Nathan Ferguson (other), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Patrick van Aanholt (personal), Nathaniel Clyne (other)

Aston Villa

OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee), Trezeguet (knee).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+200) | Aston Villa (+130) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Dead rubber? Please. If Newcastle 3-4 Man City taught us anything we should be in for relatively carefree entertainment. And Christian Benteke could be key for Crystal Palace against his old team. Crystal Palace 3-2 Aston Villaaz

How to watch and start time

Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola