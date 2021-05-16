Everton – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton’s European hopes require no further slip-ups, and a loss to visiting and relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Sunday would be a massive mistake (start time 2pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Toffees are level on points with seventh-place Tottenham and two back of West Ham but now have to beat Blades and Wolves to have a chance at a Championship Sunday match at Man City meaning anything.

WATCH EVERTON – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

Blades technically could still climb out of 20th by winning out, though the Championship awaits regardless of their ability to move just a spot up the table.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Sheffield United this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Everton

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Yerry Mina (groin). OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee).

Sheffield United

QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (knock). OUT: Oliver McBurnie (foot), Jack O’Connell (knee), Ethan Ampadu (pelvic), Oliver Burke (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh).

Jebbison starts. 🙌 Here is how the Bladesmen line-up. 🤝#EVESHU 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JzLFlXhWOy — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 16, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-264) | Sheffield United (+700) | Draw (+360)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are due a breakout game, though Blades have kept fighting even after their second-tier fate was sealed a few weeks ago. Richarlison gets on the board at least once in a cozy win at Goodison. Everton 3-0 Sheffield United

How to watch Everton – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 2pm ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola