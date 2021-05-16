Jurgen Klopp admitted he was in shock as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scored a 95th-minute winner at West Brom.

Alisson was the hero as Liverpool are now just one point out of the top four with two games to go, and the third and fourth place teams (Leicester and Chelsea) player each other on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s manager isn’t usually short of words, but he still look stunned when he talked to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after the game.

Here is what Klopp had to say about Alisson, who has had a very tough season on and off the pitch after the tragic death of his father who drowned in Brazil.

“Unbelievable, the header. I never saw something like that,” Klopp said. “Insane. Good technique. Nowadays you cannot be sure, you see it and think, ‘that cannot actually be’ and you are more in shock for a second so I turned around to ask if ‘I’m right, did he score?’

“It is great for the boys, you saw the faces for the boys. It means a lot, obviously. We are still in the race. That is all we can do and it is all about Wednesday [against Burnley]. That will be the same fight. West Brom fought with all they had. Proper professionalism. Made it really difficult for us, but we did it. All good!”

Klopp eager to seal top four spot

After the tough year that Alisson has had, Klopp revealed just how much it meant to the Brazilian star.

“We are really close and I know exactly what it means to him and what he thought in that moment. It is outstanding. It is touching. It is really touching. It is only football but it means the world to us. It was good. Now, let’s keep going. We have more or less to collect the bones and see who can go again, who can’t go again. Today helped. Our last part of the season looks quite exciting,” Klopp said.

Klopp added that he expects a similar battle against Burnley on Wednesday and then Crystal Palace on the final day of the season next Sunday.

“This game again is our season in a nutshell. We get pretty much hammered for the first mistake. We had to work like crazy. I liked it. Nobody got over the top. We had the best chances in the last five, six minutes. We kept playing and In the end we needed Ali to sort it,” Klopp smiled.

And sort it he did.

