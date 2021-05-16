We’re officially into the final stretch in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or teams pushing for the Europa League.

Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City who are miles ahead of Manchester United and they won a third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

West Ham occupied a Champions League place for a time, but Chelsea have turned things around under Thomas Tuchel and currently sit in the driver’s seat for a top-four place. However, their defeat to Arsenal, coupled with Liverpool’s win away to Manchester United, could set up a grandstand finish. Leicester City is having a wobble but should finish in the top-four, while there is a pack scrambling to push them all the way for fourth.

West Ham, Tottenham, Everton, Arsenal and Leeds United round of the rest of the top-10 as a massive scramble for the final UEFA Champions League place and Europa League spots is about to ensue.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge towards the end of the campaign.

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United have all been officially relegated to the Championship, as the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United have all kicked on in recent weeks.

There will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings