The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, which is more interesting that it has been for the last decade, and perhaps longer.

This will be epic.

Premier League top-four battle: The run-in analysis

Premier League leaders Manchester City have sealed a top-four spot and so too have second-place Manchester United, so that leaves two Champions League spots up for grabs. Six into two does not go.

So, who else is in the mix?

There are seven points between Leicester City in third and West Ham in seventh, but Liverpool’s climbed into fifth with 63 points thanks to Alisson’s incredible late winner, and that means that Tuesday’s scrap between the Foxes (66 points) and Chelsea (64) will have big-time repercussions.

West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday means it had better concern itself with saving a Europa League spot.

Leicester City

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 36

Current points: 66

Goal difference: +21

Remaining schedule: Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea

Current position: 4th

Games played: 36

Current points: 64

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Liverpool

Current position: 5th

Games played: 36

Current points: 63

Goal difference: +21

Remaining schedule: Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 6th

Games played: 36

Current points: 59

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

West Ham United

Current position: 7th

Games played: 36

Current points: 59

Goal difference: +10

Remaining schedule: West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

