Tottenham – Wolves should be an open, entertaining clash on Sunday (start time, 9:05am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Spurs push hard to try and seal some kind of European qualification.

Tottenham sit eight points off the top four with three games to go, so interim boss Ryan Mason will be focused on trying to secure at least a top six finish to qualify for the Europa League. After their loss at Leeds United last time out, Spurs will be hoping to get back on track and finish the season strong. With Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son all starting at Leeds, it’s clear that Tottenham are just going for it now. That will make things fun.

Wolves surged back to secure an impressive comeback win against 10-man Brighton last time out, as Adama Traore and Morgan Gibbs-White scored the late goals. Nuno Espirito Santo has seen plenty of key players miss huge chunks of the season due to injury, but a win here could propel Wolves towards a third-straight top 10 finish since they were promoted to the Premier League. Not bad at all considering their issues this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Wolves.

Team news

Tottenham are missing one player, Ben Davies, through injury. Aside from that Ryan Mason has a fully-fit squad to choose from and he’s selected the fab four once again.

Wolves are without Raul Jimenez who continues his long recovery from a fractured skull. Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto are out for the season. Willy Boly is on the bench after struggling with COVID-19 symptoms, while young USMNT midfielder Owen Otasowie is out after he picked up a knock.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the heavy favorites at -209 to win, while Wolves are +550 and the draw is +325.

Prediction

Everything points towards Spurs winning this easily, and although Wolves will keep it tight, you fancy the front four of Tottenham to make the most of the gaps in this Wolves defense on the break. Tottenham 3-1 Wolves.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 9:05am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

