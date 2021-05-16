Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Wolves was a straightforward victory for Spurs, as Harry Kane led the way and they kept their hopes of European qualification on track.

Kane scored right at the end of the first half and hit the post in each half, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the win with a rare goal.

With the victory Ryan Mason’s side are on 59 points and sit five points off the top four with two games to go. A Europa League spot is most likely for Spurs. Wolves remain on 45 points.

Three things we learned

1. Kane on another level: He leads the Premier League with 22 goals on the season and he is just sublime. Kane hit the post twice, had numerous shots on goal and is so precise in the final third. Tottenham need him to stay to give themselves any chance of rebounding next season and finishing in the top four. Kane is finally looking back to his best after recovering from injury and that is great news for Spurs and England.

2. Spurs rewarded for positivity: Starting with Bale, Kane, Son and Dele Alli set the tone for Spurs as they were positive from the start and never really looked like losing. If they win their final two games of the season they will finish in the top six and qualify for the Europa League. All things considered, that isn’t a bad outcome. Tottenham should have been more positive more often this season…

3. Wolves lackluster in attack: Same old story for Wolves, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side battled hard (especially Connor Coady) but they had no cutting edge in attack. Adama Traore was dangerous on the break but Fabio Silva just isn’t ready to play on a regular basis, and Wolves have missed Raul Jimenez (through injury) and Diogo Jota (sold to Liverpool) badly this season. They have to add more quality in attack over the summer.

Man of the Match: Harry Kane – Fine finish, went close to scoring more and always a threat. What a season he’s had.

Spurs started well and Kane hit the post after a sharp turn and shot from outside the box.

Gareth Bale struck a free kick on goal but Rui Patricio held on to it well, as Tottenham looked the more likely to open the scoring.

Wolves had a couple of decent chances on the break as Fabio Silva dragged an effort wide after a fine run from Adama Traore, but it was Tottenham who dominated proceedings as Son went close as the hosts huffed and puffed.

Connor Coady cleared twice off the line in quick succession, then one long ball over the top from Hojbjerg found Kane as he stuck Coady on his backside, rounded the goalkeeper and scored the opener right on half time.

Romain Saiss nodded a free header straight at Hugo Lloris when he should have scored at the start of the second half, and that woke Spurs up again.

Sergio Reguilon was then denied by Patricio as the game opened up, with Dele Alli setting up Kane on a counter. Kane hit the post from that break as Patricio got the slightest touch on it, then Dele Alli hit the post with the rebound as somehow Tottenham failed to double their lead.

Hojbjerg soon made it 2-0, though, as good play by Reguilon found Son and he teed up Bale. The Welshman stung the palms of Patricio with a shot and Hojbjerg was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Fabio Silva spurned a great chance after Morgan Gibbs-White picked him out, then Traore slammed wide, as Wolves pushed to try and get back in the game but Spurs won comfortably.

