Manchester United – Fulham will be an intriguing clash on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium) as the Red Devils and Cottagers have nothing left to play for.

Manchester United have pretty much sealed second spot in the Premier League table but after their back-to-back defeats to Leicester and Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to see a reaction from his side as he continues to rotate players in and out. With Harry Maguire in a race against time to be fit for the Europa League final on May 26, Solskjaer also needs his defensive unit to shore things up and the likes of Bailly, Lindelof and Tuanzebe to stand tall.

In front of 10,000 fans at Old Trafford — the first time fans have been in the stadium, legally, since March 2020 — it is sure to be a lively atmosphere as the supporters will no doubt continue their protests and also salute their team for a fine season.

As for Fulham, well, they are well and truly feeling sorry for themselves. After their relegation straight back to the Championship was confirmed a few days ago, they then lost 3-1 at Southampton in a poor display. Scott Parker did give a full debut to youngster Fabio Carvalho and he smashed home a beauty of a goal as the 18-year-old looks a real talent. That is a rare bright spot in a tough season for the Cottagers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Fulham.

Injury news

Manchester United’s main injury concern is Harry Maguire. He is still struggling with an ankle injury and Solskjaer is hopeful his captain can play in the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland. Attackers Anthony Martial and Daniel James are available after making a recovery from injuries, which is a big boost for Solskjaer, while Phil Jones remains out.

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney, while Terrence Kongolo is out until the summer. Mario Lemina should return after not being able to play against his parent club Southampton last time out. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson is struggling with a foot injury and is likely to miss out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United are huge favorites at -278, while Fulham are massive underdogs at +650. The draw is +400.

Prediction

All signs point towards an easy home win, but strange things happen at this time of the season. Fulham will go for it, and that could cause this all-of-a-sudden shaky United defense problems. Still, United will get the job done. Manchester United 3-1 Fulham.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

