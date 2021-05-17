Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

MLS schedule, Week 4

Saturday, May 22

Montreal Impact v FC Cincinnati — 1 pm ET

Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy — 3:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire v Inter Miami — 6 pm ET

Orlando City SC v Toronto FC — 7 pm ET

New York City FC v Columbus Crew SC — 7:30 pm ET

New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls — 8 pm ET

FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake — 8 pm ET

Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps — 9 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City — 10 pm ET

Los Angeles FC v Colorado Rapids — 10:30 pm ET

Sunday, May 23

Seattle Sounders v Atlanta United — 4:30 pm ET

D.C. United v Philadelphia Union — 7 pm ET

Nashville SC v Austin FC — 9 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds

Los Angeles FC +550

Columbus Crew +550

Seattle Sounders +700

Orlando City +1000

Toronto FC +1200

Philadelphia Union +1600

New York City FC +1600

Atlanta United +1600

Inter Miami +1600

LA Galaxy +1600

Portland Timbers +2000

Sporting Kansas City +2200

New England Revolution +2500

New York Red Bulls +2500

FC Dallas +2800

Nashville SC +4000

Colorado Rapids +4000

Austin FC +5000

San Jose Earthquakes +5000

Montreal Impact +6000

Vancouver Whitecaps +6000

Real Salt Lake +6000

Chicago Fire +8000

FC Cincinnati +8000

Minnesota United +9000

D.C. United +9000

