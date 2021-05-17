Premier League run-in: Europa League places up for grabs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top-four and UEFA Europa League qualification, which is as interesting as it has been for quite some time.

Premier League top-six (or -seven) battle: The run-in analysis

One of Leicester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool will miss out on the Champions League and begrudgingly settle for the Europa League in the fall.

Leicester looked like 2nd-place contenders for much of the season, but a loss to Newcastle combines with surging Liverpool and a Tuesday date with Chelsea to put the top four in serious jeopardy.

West Ham’s draw with Brighton means it will likely finish somewhere between 5th and 7th — and even Europa League qualification would have been a pipe dream before the season — but Tottenham and Everton could each still pass the Irons.

Manchester City winning the League Cup final coupled with the FA Cup final win for Leicester means that England’s Europa Conference League spot will likely be awarded to the 7th-place finisher in the league. Arsenal and even Leeds could finish in seventh still…

Leicester City

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 36

Current points: 66

Goal difference: +21

Remaining schedule: Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea

Current position: 4th

Games played: 36

Current points: 64

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Liverpool

Current position: 5th

Games played: 36

Current points: 63

Goal difference: +21

Remaining schedule: Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 6th

Games played: 36

Current points: 59

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

West Ham United

Current position: 7th

Games played: 36

Current points: 59

Goal difference: +10

Remaining schedule: West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Everton

Current position: 8th

Games played: 36

Current points: 56

Goal difference: +3

Remaining schedule: Wolves (H), Man City (A)

Arsenal

Current position: 9th

Games played: 36

Current points: 55

Goal difference: +12

Remaining schedule: Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H)

Leeds

Current position: 10th

Games played: 36

Current points: 53

Goal difference: +4

Remaining schedule: Southampton (A), West Brom (H)

