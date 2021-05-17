Premier League action is all over Peacock, as our main streaming service here at NBCUniversal could not be easier to sign up for.

WATCH: Premier League on Peacock

From exclusive live Premier League games to breaking news, to full match replays, video highlights and original content, we’ve got you covered with everything you need.

In the video above NBC Sports’ Premier League host Rebecca Lowe guides you through how to watch the action on Peacock and get the most out of the service, as you get access to live sports, TV channels, hit shows, movies and so much more, on-demand, from across the NBC family of channels.

MORE: Latest Premier League schedule

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League on Peacock.

3 easy steps to get Premier League on Peacock

Download the Peacock app from the app store or go to peacocktv.com/sports Navigate down to the Premier League section and click on the “watch with premium button”–that’s how you choose which subscription is right for you with Peacock Premium. From the Peacock home page head over to the sports tab along the top navigation bar, that’s going to be your home for live sports, highlights, replays, analysis, you name it! It’s all broken down by sport as you scroll.

How much is Peacock?

The PL is one of the key parts of the NBCUniversal streaming platform and to get access to PL games you need to sign up to an ad-supported Premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

What else do you get with Peacock?

But the best part is that with Peacock you’re not just getting comprehensive Premier League coverage, you’re getting everything Peacock has to offer — hit movies and shows, exclusive originals, WWE and channels with live programming like the NBC News Now channel and the NBC Sports channel featuring a daily line up of shows. Premium has thousands of hours of content. For more on Peacock, click here.

Which systems can I use for Peacock?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

Well, what are you waiting for!?

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to the Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports