Premier League run-in: What is the relegation situation?

Fulham have joined West Brom and Sheffield United in the Football League Championship’s 2021-22 season, as all three teams were relegated with three games of the Premier League season to go.

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, during the countdown to the final day on May 23.

When it comes to preserving Premier League status for another year, the battle is over. Three teams are down and a bunch of teams just above them have breathe a sigh of relief.

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Premier League relegation battle: The run-in analysis

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have been relegated were previously relegated, and Fulham joined them on Monday. Of course, the remaining three matchweeks are still to be played, meaning the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton, among others, must still fight to not be the 17th-place side.

Southampton – Safe

Current position: 14th

Games played: 36

Current points: 43

Goal difference: -16

Remaining schedule: Leeds (H), West Ham (A)

Burnley – Safe

Current position: 15th

Games played: 36

Current points: 39

Goal difference: -18

Remaining schedule: Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Newcastle – Safe

Current position: 16th

Games played: 36

Current points: 39

Goal difference: -19

Remaining schedule: Sheffield United (H), Fulham (A)

Brighton – Safe

Current position: 17th

Games played: 36

Current points: 38

Goal difference: -5

Remaining schedule: Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Fulham – Relegated

West Bromwich Albion – Relegated

Sheffield United – Relegated

