Southampton – Leeds should be a beauty for the neutral on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium) as the pressure is off for these high-pressing, attack-minded teams.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton come into this game after winning two on the spin for the first time since December as the Saints are finishing strong. Nathan Tella, Che Adams, Danny Ings and Theo Walcott have all been in the goals in recent games as Saints have finally put their injury issues behind them and are pushing to finish as high as 12th. With 8,000 home fans cheering them on at St Mary’s, that should add to the occasion.

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa are similarly in fine form as they hammered Burnley 4-0 last time out with Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich on the scoresheet. Leeds know a win will secure a top 10 finish in their first season back in the Premier League, as a late-season surge has helped them kick on. Leeds smashed Saints 3-0 earlier this season, but that was an open end-to-end game with plenty of chances for both teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Leeds, as drama and goals usually fly in when these two teams are involved.

Injury news

Southampton will be without Will Smallbone and Ryan Bertrand, but Oriol Romeu could make his long-awaited return and Jan Bednarek is also fit after a small knock.

Leeds could welcome back Pablo Hernandez after a small knock but Robin Koch remains out. Adam Forshaw and Helder Costa are out for the season.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds are the slight favorites at +140, while Southampton are at +165 to win. The draw is +270.

Prediction

This score could be anything. Southampton are in good form and will fancy their chances of causing a bit of an upset and the first goal is so important here. If Saints can grab it through Danny Ings and Co., Leeds will find it tough. Southampton 2-2 Leeds.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

