Tottenham fans will return and say hello, and perhaps also goodbye, to superstar striker Harry Kane when Aston Villa visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

10,000 fans will be in attendance in north London, barely 48 hours after our partners at Sky Sports reported that Kane, who has been at Tottenham since the age of 11, has once again told the club he would like to leave this summer. Tottenham desperately need a victory to secure European qualification next season, but the pre-game reception as players take the field for warm-ups will almost certainly take precedence as headlines go. Fans will undoubtedly be over the moon to return to be inside the palatial confines of N17, but will the atmosphere remain joyous when Kane emerges first from the tunnel? The timing is, at best, incredibly unfortunate for Tottenham; and, at worst, downright spiteful.

As for Aston Villa, Dean Smith’s side has some serious work to do over the final two games of the season if they are to achieve a top-half finish. The second half of the season has seen Villa slip from European contenders to simply a mid-table side with just three wins in their last 15 Premier League fixtures (3W-5D-7L). There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as Jack Grealish is in contention to make his first start since Feb. 13 after missing 12 games with a lingering calf injury. Aston Villa’s star man (6 goals, 10 assists in 24 appearances this season) came off the bench in the side’s last two games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Aston Villa this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: OUT: Serge Aurier (groin), Ben Davies (calf)

Aston Villa: QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Sanson (knee) | OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Matty Cash (hamstring)

Tottenham (-200) | Aston Villa (+475) | Draw (+350)

Prediction

There’s not a single outcome, or occurrence, that’s not in play for this one. Kane could go off and score a hat trick and realize that Tottenham is the only club he ever wants to play for, or he could injure his ankle again and hobble after 12 minutes in his last-ever outing for the club. Two words of advice: buckle up. Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Tottenham – Aston Villa and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

