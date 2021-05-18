Brighton – Man City live! How to watch, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Manchester City will be a fun encounter on Tuesday (start time 2pm ET online via Peacock Premium) as the Seagulls will aim to take a big scalp against the champions.

Brighton have had a bit of a slump in recent weeks as they lost against Wolves and then drew against West Ham after leading in both games. The Seagulls have now dropped more points from winning positions this season than any other Premier League team. Graham Potter’s side play an open, attractive style and Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the rising English manager. Having up to 8,000 fans back at the Amex Stadium will be a huge boost and should give Brighton a lift.

Manchester City secured the title a few days ago but they made hard work of a 4-3 win at Newcastle United on Friday, as Ferran Torres’ sublime hat trick sealed the victory. City gave Scott Carson a start in goal, plus made plenty of other changes, as their focus has now fully switched to resting players with the UEFA Champions League final in Porto against Chelsea on May 29 at the front and center of their mind. The final few games of the PL season are all about not picking up injuries for City and tuning themselves up for the final which will define Guardiola’s time in charge of the club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Three things we learned from Manchester United – Fulham Three things we learned from Southampton – Leeds Chelsea – Leicester live! Stream link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Injury news

Brighton are without suspended duo Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay, while Davy Propper could return but Joel Veltman will not after small knocks. Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are out for the season.

Manchester City will rotate their team once again. Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are both struggling with knocks and may not feature. USMNT fans will be hoping to see Zack Steffen start in goal this time.

😍The Albion team to be backed by nearly 8,000 of you tonight. 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/bxHwXbDCYY — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 18, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton are huge underdogs at +550, while Man City are -209 to win. The draw is +320.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This is a really tough game to call. City have nothing to play for and Brighton are more than capable of causing an upset, but you’d think that City’s stars who are on the fringes of the starting lineup will be pushing hard for a spot in the Champions League final. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 2pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports