Chelsea – Leicester live! Stream link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea – Leicester: The Blues and Foxes are set for what could ultimately be a Premier League top-four eliminator when 10,000 fans return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via Peacock Premium).

With Liverpool scoring a victory over West Brom in the most dramatic fashion imaginable — goalkeeper Alisson scored a headed goal in the 95th minute — the Reds are hot on the heels of both 3rd-place Leicester and 4th-place Chelsea. The gap to Leicester is three points, with an identical +21 goal difference; the gap to Chelsea is one point, with Chelsea’s +22 goal difference ever so slightly better. Simply put, some will drop points in west London, leaving the door wide open for Liverpool to beat 15th-place Burnley and move into 4th place heading into the final day of the season on Sunday.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for these three sides vying for two UEFA Champions League places next season, but perhaps more so for Leicester than the others. Having tragically thrown away a top-four place just last season, Brendan Rodgers’ side is on the verge of doing so once again. That’s not even where the juicy subplots end, though, as Leicester only went and beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, some 72 hours before this all-important Premier League clash. Will Leicester be able to turn the page with immediate effect after winning the club’s first-ever FA Cup, or will Chelsea harness the pain as motivation in search of revenge? The scheduling gods knew not what they were doing when they made the schedule last summer, but Tuesday’s showdown is undeniably the product of pure genius at work.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Leicester this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – Leicester (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea (-143) | Leicester (+400) | Draw (+265)

Prediction

There wasn’t a ton to separate the sides with so much on the line on Saturday, so it stands to reason that there won’t be much between them with, arguably, even more at stake on Tuesday. With 100 percent of the support of 10,000 fans behind the Blues, there’s not a better reason to pick either side. Chelsea 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch Chelsea – Leicester and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

