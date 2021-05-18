Newcastle – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United heads to St. James’ Park for the penultimate game of this Premier League tenure, a scrap with Newcastle United (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies are back in 17th place thanks to Brighton’s defeat of Man City on Tuesday, but can climb back into 15th with a win.

Blades have lost to Newcastle a couple of times over the past two seasons, but will feel this could be a chance for a big win.

Sheffield United is not yet nailed to 20th place, six points behind 19th-place West Brom.

Team news

Newcastle

QUESTIONABLE: Elliott Anderson (hip). OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (red card), Ryan Fraser (knee), Karl Darlow (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee).

Sheffield United

QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (other). OUT: Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Ethan Ampadu (pelvis), Oliver Burke (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh)

Newcastle – Sheffield United betting odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle is favored to collect three more points on the strength of -139 odds, while a draw would not be a major surprise at +275. Nor would a Blades win, just behind at +360.

Prediction

The Magpies have been playing some fun football and perhaps may even be building something. Blades have nothing to lose and certainly aren’t as poor as they’ve looked this year. Newcastle 3-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Newcastle – Sheffield United start time, stream link

Kickoff: 1pm ET

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium).

