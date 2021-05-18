Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in over four months, Premier League fans returned to stadiums.

And it was glorious.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Following the UK government easing coronavirus restrictions in England, up to 10,000 fans (home supporters only) have returned for the final two Premier League matchweeks of the season.

From banter outside the burger van before the game to jeers, chants and wild goal celebrations inside the stadiums, it was a joy to behold.

Even away players didn’t mind getting a bit of stick from the home supporters.

Hearing actual songs and crowd reactions was incredible, especially on a much-larger scale than the handful of games which had just 2,000 fans in December.

There is a hope that all Premier League games will be in full stadiums from the start of the 2021-22 season in August, depending on government restrictions in the UK.

This taster of what it was like to have fans back in stadiums, and just a small percentage of them, was simply incredible.

Brighton’s stirring late comeback win against Manchester City, plus a stunning Edinson Cavani goal sparked wild scenes and proved once again how much we have missed fans.

Below is a look at the scenes around the grounds.

The day fans returned to Premier League stadiums

Listen to the roar of the crowd! Such a special moment for the Brighton fans in attendance tonight 🙏 This is what football is all about! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qMBcT7KOMn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2021

👏 Bloody hell, how good is it to have fans back!? Limited numbers, but this is incredible to hear and see at Old Trafford and St Mary's. First Premier League games in 4 months to have fans. #SaintsFC #MUFC #LUFC #FFC pic.twitter.com/E9yHf14tdL — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 18, 2021

It may be a limited crowd but it means the world to us ❤️ 🔴 #MUFC | #️⃣ #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/huP1BNlUHn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

Fans are back 🙌 Who's ready to make a trip across the pond for a match? ✋ pic.twitter.com/E1xYs54Q8Z — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) May 18, 2021

