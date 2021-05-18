VIDEO: Joy as fans return to Premier League stadiums

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT
For the first time in over four months, Premier League fans returned to stadiums.

And it was glorious.

Following the UK government easing coronavirus restrictions in England, up to 10,000 fans (home supporters only) have returned for the final two Premier League matchweeks of the season.

From banter outside the burger van before the game to jeers, chants and wild goal celebrations inside the stadiums, it was a joy to behold.

Even away players didn’t mind getting a bit of stick from the home supporters.

Hearing actual songs and crowd reactions was incredible, especially on a much-larger scale than the handful of games which had just 2,000 fans in December.

There is a hope that all Premier League games will be in full stadiums from the start of the 2021-22 season in August, depending on government restrictions in the UK.

This taster of what it was like to have fans back in stadiums, and just a small percentage of them, was simply incredible.

Brighton’s stirring late comeback win against Manchester City, plus a stunning Edinson Cavani goal sparked wild scenes and proved once again how much we have missed fans.

Below is a look at the scenes around the grounds.

