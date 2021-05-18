Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Edinson Cavani’s delightful 10th Premier League goal was merely part of a points-split with relegated Fulham, as Manchester United threw away an early lead in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United could still finish behind Leicester CIty if the Foxes win their final two matches, but seems safe in second with 71 points. Man City’s 13-point lead may grow by the end of the afternoon.

Joe Bryan scored for Fulham with an equalizer that withstood a lengthy VAR review of Bobby Decordova-Reid’s razor-thin onside position.

Fulham’s 28th point keeps it in 18th, the Cottagers still capable of finishing 19th if West Brom picks up late results.

Three things we learned from Manchester United – Fulham

1. Fulham still fighting: The Cottagers are still scrapping for Scott Parker, as if you’d expect anything less, and they held a respectable 43 percent possession while forcing four saves out of David De Gea. Bryan’s equalizer was a deserved one, even though it needed plenty of VAR analysis to see if line-hugging Bobby Decordova-Reid had kept himself onside before crossing the ball.

2. United has one more match to sharpen up: The Red Devils have taken just one point from three matches, losing to Leicester City and Liverpool at home before Tuesday’s draw. They have a trip to the Molineux on Championship Sunday which will serve as a last chance to find footing ahead of the Europa League Final at Villarreal in eight days time. Villarreal has won its last two matches by a combined 6-0 scoreline and their final tune-up is a visit to Real Madrid.

3. Ream’s rare start: USMNT defender Tim Ream has been an unused sub in Premier League play since Week 6 and hasn’t played since a late January match in the FA Cup, so it was good to see the 33-year-old back on a PL pitch before Fulham heads down to the Championship. Ream has played 333 times between Bolton and Fulham since transferring from the New York Red Bulls, and his contract expires late next month. If this was “one last run” against a legendary club, he played well next to Tosin Adarabioyo.

Man of the Match: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Bryan could get the spot here, but we’ll give the honors to Fulham’s clear (in our opinion) Man of the Season. Anguissa was 5-for-5 on dribbles, won 11-of-15 duels, and was credited with seven interceptions.

