Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Aston Villa play the role of spoiler when it hosts top-four hopefuls Chelsea at Villa Park on Championship Sunday (start time 11am ET Sunday on USA and online via Peacock Premium).

Chelsea is back in the Champions League with a win, and while they could still earn UCL status by beating Man City to the European Cup, getting a win Sunday is preferable.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Villa has already spoiled one team’s slim European hopes by winning at Tottenham on Wednesday and will like the idea of doing it twice in four days, as Jack Grealish is back doing what he does best.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Chelsea this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (all Premier League injuries)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Ross Barkley (loan – parent club), Trezeguet (knee), Matty Cash (hamstring), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kai Havertz (undisclosed), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+525) | Chelsea (-209) | Draw (+333)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

While Grealish and Co. are playing footloose and fancy free, Chelsea is not exaclty a Spring chicken when it comes to big games and should have more than enough in the tank to produce a win… but it’ll be tight as Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez stand firm at the back. Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Aston Villa – Chelsea and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola