Burnley – Liverpool live! Stream link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Burnley – Liverpool is all about one thing: Jurgen Klopp’s side taking another big step towards a top four finish with a win at Turf Moor on Wednesday (start time 3:15PM ET on NBCSN, Peacock and online via NBCSports.com).

After goalkeeper Alisson scored an incredible last-gasp winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s top four hopes alive, it seems like Klopp’s side are destined to finish in the top four. But they have work to do to secure it. With Chelsea playing Leicester on Tuesday, the two teams above Liverpool will drop points one way or another. That means winning their final two games of the season against Burnley and Crystal Palace should get Liverpool back into the Champions League. Can Mo Salah and Co. make one last push? They are one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and three behind third-place Leicester with two games to go.

As for Burnley, their season has petered out as Sean Dyche’s side shook off any lingering relegation fears and they have survived superbly once again despite being on a shoestring budget. Burnley are always awkward to play against, especially at Turf Moor, but that hasn’t been the case in recent months as they’ve now gone nine games without a home win. That is their longest run in top-flight history without a home win and they were smashed 4-0 by Leeds at home last weekend. There will be around 6,000 fans back to cheer them on against Liverpool, though, and that could make a big difference.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Liverpool.

Injury news

Burnley is without star goalkeeper Nick Pope once again, as he battles back from a knee injury. Dale Stephens, Robbie Brady, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long are all out.

It is probably easier to say who is fit for Liverpool at this point… but Diogo Jota is out with a foot injury, Ozan Kabak, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Jordan Henderson are all out for the season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner make the bench, while Naby Keita is a big doubt.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Liverpool this evening at Turf Moor. ⬇️ Will Norris makes his Premier League debut for the Clarets and Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Matej Vydra. 👊#BURLIV | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 19, 2021

📋 This is our line-up to face @BurnleyOfficial tonight at Turf Moor 👊 𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐒! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2021

Prediction

All signs point towards a Liverpool win to set up an incredible final day of the season in the battle for a top four finish, but Burnley have caused so many shocks in the past. Given Liverpool’s injury issues and struggles against teams who sit deep, are we in for one more twist? Nope. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool.

