Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton can make one final desperate push toward European qualification when Wolves visit Goodison Park in matchweek 37 of the Premier League season on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

EVERTON – WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Up until March began, Everton were very much in the conversation for a top-four finish. Now, just over two months later — and a 2W-4D-4L stretch of results — Carlo Ancelotti’s side trails West Ham United by three points in the race to finish 7th and compete in the soon-to-debut Europa Conference League.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

On the other side, Wolves have put together a solid run of results (3W-1D-2L over their last six Premier League games) to climb up to 12th place in the table after languishing within arm’s reach of the relegation zone for a long stretch of the season. With Raul Jimenez now unlikely to be risked for the final two games as he wisely makes his slow return from the fractured skull he suffered in November, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has receive goal contributions from all over the squad with Adama Traore, Fabio Silva and Willian Jose all chipping in during the recent upswing.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Wolves this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), James Rodriguez (calf)

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Owen Otasowie (knock), (knee – out for season), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee – out for season)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-118) | Wolves (+320) | Draw (+250)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Perhaps more so than any other side in the Premier League, the Everton players appear mentally checked out ahead of their summer vacations, and recent results have demonstrated as much. There are points to be had for Wolves, a side hungry to build next season’s platform right now. Everton 0-2 Wolves.

How to watch Everton – Wolves and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS