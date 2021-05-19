Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Wolves was a tight, tense clash as the Toffees got the win they needed to keep their European hopes alive.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Richarlison headed home the only goal of the game as Carlo Ancelotti’s side finally got back to winning ways at home, and celebrated with the 6,500 fans inside Goodison Park.

With the win they have 59 points on the season and sit in eighth place going into their final game, away at Manchester City. Ancelotti’s side need to finish seventh to secure a European spot.

Wolves’ disappointing campaign continues, as they sit in 12th on 45 points.

WATCH EVERTON – WOLVES FULL MATCH REPLAY

Premier League recaps Three things we learned from Newcastle – Sheffield United Three things we learned: Tottenham – Aston Villa Crystal Palace – Arsenal, stream live! How to watch, injury news, start...

Three things we learned

1. Toffees edge over the line: This was not a vintage display by any stretch of the imagination, but Everton got the job done. After losing to Sheffield United at home last time out, the Toffees needed to get back on track at home. Their fans helped pushed them over the line (they’ve won all three home games with fans this season) as they were solid defensively, and Richarlison scored a fine header. Everton have run out of steam this season, badly, but they are in with a chance of European action next season.

2. Wolves woeful in attack: We know they have missed the injured Raul Jimenez for most of this season, but Wolves’ attack has been awful. They have scored 35 goals in 37 games, the fifth-lowest tally in the Premier League with only the bottom four scoring fewer. With Adama Traore, Podence, Willian Jose, Fabio Silva and others around, that should be better.

3. European push alive: Everton have a chance of achieving their goal of European qualification heading into the final 90 minutes of the season, and that will please Ancelotti. Yes, they play away at Man City, but Pep Guardiola is resting players galore ahead of the Champions League final and City will have the trophy lift on their mind at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. That could play into Everton’s hands. The Toffees have missed a glorious chance to sneak into the top four this season, but a Europa League or Europa Conference spot would soften that blow.

Man of the Match: Michael Keane – Shutout and cleared plenty of dangerous crosses. Always looked solid.

Wolves started well and Everton looked uneasy on the ball, but Allan did cross for Richarlison who forced John Ruddy to save.

Morgan Gibbs-White smashed a brilliant volley on goal which Jordan Pickford saved well, as Everton struggled to get going.

Fabio Silva’s deflected shot looped over the bar and Pickford denied Adama Traore’s powerful strike as Wolves continued to look more dangerous.

Everton finally woke up just before the break as Lucas Digne’s corner found Richarlison and somehow Wolves deflected his shot wide.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It was Richarlison who gave the Toffees the lead early in the second half, as Gylfi Sigurdsson swung in a corner from the right and the Brazilian striker brilliantly flicked home a header to send Goodison wild.

Moments later Seamus Coleman almost made it 2-0 but his shot was deflected just wide. Ruddy then denied Calvert-Lewin as Everton continued to look the more likely to score next.

Sigurdsson curled a shot inches wide and had another deflected just wide, as Wolves were a threat on the counter late on but the Toffees held firm.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports