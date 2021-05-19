Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 35 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Hector Bellerin (undisclosed) | OUT: David Luiz (thigh), Mat Ryan (loan – parent club)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Ross Barkley (loan – parent club), Trezeguet (knee), Matty Cash (hamstring), Morgan Sanson (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf), Davy Propper (ankle), Danny Welbeck (thigh) | OUT: Neal Maupay (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knee) | OUT: Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf), Phil Bardsley (hernia), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kai Havertz (undisclosed), Andreas Christensen (thigh)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), James McArthur (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (undisclosed) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (knock), Antonee Robinson (ankle), Tom Cairney (knee), Harrison Reed (knock) | OUT: Terence Kongolo (knee)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Mateusz Klich (undisclosed), Adam Forshaw (groin), Helder Costa (back), Robin Koch (undisclosed)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (hip) | OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee – out for season), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (foot)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (ankle) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Ozan Kabak (undisclosed), Ben Davies (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Ilkay Gundogan (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (adductor) | OUT: Joao Cancelo (suspension)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Fred (undisclosed), Daniel James (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Maguire (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (hamstring), Joe Willock (fatigue), Elliott Anderson (groin) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Joelinton (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (knock), Sander Berge (undisclosed) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver Burke (foot), Oliver McBurnie (foot), Ethan Ampadu (groin)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Oriol Romeu (ankle), Che Adams (groin) | OUT: Ryan Bertrand (calf), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Japhet Tanganga (shin), Ben Davies (calf)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
OUT: Robert Snodgrass (back), Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Manuel Lanzini (groin) | OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee – out for season), Owen Otasowie (knock)