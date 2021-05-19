Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 35 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Hector Bellerin (undisclosed) | OUT: David Luiz (thigh), Mat Ryan (loan – parent club)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Ross Barkley (loan – parent club), Trezeguet (knee), Matty Cash (hamstring), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf), Davy Propper (ankle), Danny Welbeck (thigh) | OUT: Neal Maupay (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knee) | OUT: Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf), Phil Bardsley (hernia), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kai Havertz (undisclosed), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), James McArthur (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (undisclosed) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (knock), Antonee Robinson (ankle), Tom Cairney (knee), Harrison Reed (knock) | OUT: Terence Kongolo (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Mateusz Klich (undisclosed), Adam Forshaw (groin), Helder Costa (back), Robin Koch (undisclosed)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (hip) | OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee – out for season), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (foot)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (ankle) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Ozan Kabak (undisclosed), Ben Davies (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Ilkay Gundogan (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (adductor) | OUT: Joao Cancelo (suspension)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Fred (undisclosed), Daniel James (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Maguire (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (hamstring), Joe Willock (fatigue), Elliott Anderson (groin) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Joelinton (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (knock), Sander Berge (undisclosed) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver Burke (foot), Oliver McBurnie (foot), Ethan Ampadu (groin)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oriol Romeu (ankle), Che Adams (groin) | OUT: Ryan Bertrand (calf), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Japhet Tanganga (shin), Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Robert Snodgrass (back), Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Manuel Lanzini (groin) | OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee – out for season), Owen Otasowie (knock)

