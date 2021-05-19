Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re officially into the final weekend in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be top four contenders (or pretenders) or teams pushing for the Europa League and Conference League.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City who are miles ahead of Manchester United and they won a third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

West Ham occupied a Champions League place for a time, but Chelsea have turned things around under Thomas Tuchel and currently sit in the driver’s seat for a top-four place. And, their win against Leicester City has set up a grandstand finish.

Leicester is having a wobble in league play and Liverpool can pip them to the top four by winning on the final day and keeping ahead on goal difference. Can Jurgen Klopp’s side do it?

West Ham, Tottenham, Everton, Arsenal and Leeds United round of the rest of the top-10 as a massive scramble for the final UEFA Champions League spots and Europa League places is going down to the wire.

In short, the Premier League standings have been wild on multiple fronts as we charge towards the end of the campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United have all been officially relegated to the Championship, as the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United have all kicked on in recent weeks.

There will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings