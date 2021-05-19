Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has left RB Leipzig’s season early and has returned to the USA for treatment on an ongoing back injury.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The versatile American is now in a race to be fit for some huge games this summer for the Stars and Stripes.

Adams, 22, has had an injury-hit last two campaigns for the Bundesliga club and they announced he has flown back to his homeland to receive treatment on a persistent back problem, and will miss their final game of the Bundesliga season.

He last played on Apr. 25 for Leipzig.

The statement suggested that Adams would not be available for action soon, and with CONCACAF Nations League finals coming up in early June, that is not good news for the USMNT.

“Tyler Adams has left our quarantine training camp to travel back home to continue his rehabilitation on his back problems. Get well soon, Tyler! We’ll see you next season,” the statement read.

How big of an issue is this for USMNT?

Adams has been missing for lots of USMNT and Leipzig games in recent years and it is a big concern that he can’t shake off the injury bug.

He is a fine player and one that Gregg Berhalter really needs in the defensive midfield position, plus as one of his leading men alongside Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

McKennie and Yunus Musah are both fine two-way central midfielders, but the USMNT don’t have an abundance of defensive midfield options. Adams is far and away their best option in that position and his versatility as a full back is also invaluable.

With his former coach at the New York Red Bulls, Jesse Marsch, taking charge of Leipzig next season, you’d think that Adams will play a bigger role for the German side moving forward too.

First and foremost, he has to get these injury issues sorted out and this is the first step in that process.

Until then, USMNT fans will be wondering if they will ever see Adams, McKennie and Pulisic play in the same team…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports