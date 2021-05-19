USMNT’s McKennie nabs assist, Kulusevski leads Juve to Coppa Italia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weston McKennie’s got his second trophy with Juventus, and this time he had an assist in the final.

The USMNT midfielder set up Dejan Kulusevski’s opener in a 2-1 win over Atalanta, Kulusevski later assisting Federico Chiesa to give The Old Lady her record 14th Coppa Italia.

The Italian Cup joins the Italian Super Cup as trophies on McKennie’s resume.

McKennie pushed a loose ball to Kulusevski for a delightful curling finish early, but Atalanta leveled the scoreline before halftime through reported Chelsea target Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The 22-year-old McKennie has played 45 times in his first season for the Turin giants, putting up six goals and three assists, but his work is not done.

Juventus needs a win and help this weekend to return to the UEFA Champions League.

